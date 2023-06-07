Local musician performing at inaugural Performing Arts Fellowship Showcase

This Wyoming Arts Council will host an inaugural Performing Arts Fellowship Showcase at the Grand Teton Music Festival.

This showcase will be highlighting the Arts Council’s 2023 Music, Theatre and Dance, and Native Art Fellowship recipients.

The event will take place this Saturday, June 10, at the Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, in the heart of Teton Village at the base of the Jackson Hole Ski Resort. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance starting at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The showcase performance includes:

Ron Coulter (Performing Arts, Music)

Julie Huebner (Performing Arts, Music)

Christian Wallowing Bull (Native Art)

Francesca Romo (Performing Arts, Theatre and Dance)

Michaela Ellingson (Performing Arts, Theatre and Dance)

“For over a decade the Wyoming Arts Council has been looking for the best possible way to highlight the amazing artistry of the Wyoming performing arts fellowship recipients. After conversations with the great team at the Grand Teton Music Festival, we recognized our alignment of supporting Wyoming artists and presenting performances of high artistic quality,” says Michael Lange, Executive Director for the Wyoming Arts Council. “We couldn’t be more excited to work with the Grand Teton Music Festival to present the first ever Wyoming Performing Arts Fellowship Concert at Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village.”