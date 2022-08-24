Local man sentenced to three years for assault with dangerous weapon

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Elvin McClain, 30, of Arapahoe, was sentenced on August 18, 2022, for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal sentenced McClain to 36 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release, and ordered him to pay a $100 special assessment.

On December 12, 2021, McClain’s vehicle pulled up to Sage West Hospital in Riverton. The victim exited the passenger side of the vehicle and limped into the emergency room, while

McClain’s vehicle fled the area.

The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds to the left leg. The injuries were the result of McClain stabbing the victim multiple times with a kitchen knife while driving across the Wind River Reservation.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States

Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.