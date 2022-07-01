Local man sentenced for abusive sexual contact

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Robert Friday, 28, of Ethete, was sentenced for abusive sexual contact on June 28, 2022 by Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Friday was sentenced to 19 months of imprisonment, to be followed by five years supervised release and was ordered to pay a fine of $250 and a $100 special assessment.

The case arose on April 10, 2021 on the Wind River Reservation, when law enforcement received a call for service for a drunk and disorderly male at a residence.

A Bureau of Indian Affairs officer responded to the scene and identified Robert Friday as the subject of the call.

While effectuating the arrest, Friday grabbed the genitalia of the female officer and exposed himself to her.

This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.