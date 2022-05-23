Local man pleads guilty to assault by strangulation

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today in a press release that Denver Lee John, Sr., 43, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation at a change of plea hearing on May 9, 2022, before United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal. Sentencing has been set for July 28, 2022.

If convicted, John faces up to 10 years imprisonment; three years of supervised release; up to a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Wind River Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

