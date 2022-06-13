Local man charged for assault with deadly weapon

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced recently that Harold Morgan Jr., age 27, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Morgan appeared for an arraignment hearing on May 31, 2022, before Chief Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for July 13, 2022, and Morgan was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Morgan faces up to 20 years of imprisonment, three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $200 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.