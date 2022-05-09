Local man arraigned on assault charges that resulted in serious bodily injury

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that Caleb Engavo, 20, of Fort

Washakie, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily

harm, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Engavo appeared for an arraignment hearing on April 26, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial has been set for June 27, 2022.

Engavo faces not less than seven years and up to life imprisonment on the firearm charge,

consecutive to any imprisonment on the assault charges, five years of supervised release, up to a$750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.