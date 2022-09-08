Local flight nurse earns her wings Amanda Fehring September 8, 2022 h/t Matt Wilson Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Chelsie Wilson was recently presented her wings for completing 500 service flights. She works as a flight nurse for Classic Air Medical. h/t Matt Wilson Congratulations, Chelsie! 🚁🎉 Related Posts Classic Air Medical discontinues memberships Amanda Fehring - Classic Air Medical acquired by Intermountain Healthcare; No service changes expected Amanda Fehring - #WhatsHappening: Simulation Labs being offered for all first responders Classic Air Medical says, “We’re here for you.” Huge thanks to the community for support and donations First isopod in Fremont County to fly COVID-19 patients Air ambulance services no longer allowed to sell memberships in Wyoming Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!