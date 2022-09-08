Local flight nurse earns her wings

Amanda Fehring
h/t Matt Wilson

Chelsie Wilson was recently presented her wings for completing 500 service flights. She works as a flight nurse for Classic Air Medical.

Congratulations, Chelsie! 🚁🎉

