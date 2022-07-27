Local firefighter to be inducted into Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame next month

(Riverton, WY) – The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (L.A.S.T.) has announced the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service and the Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 20.

The Ceremonies will occur on the Wyoming State Fire Academy Grounds, located at 2500 Academy Court in Riverton.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., with the annual Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service to follow at 1:30 p.m. A public reception will follow the Memorial service in the Academy building.

Advertisement

Inductees being honored at this year’s Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame ceremony include:

Lanny Applegate, Wyoming State Fire Marshal (Ret.), Former Chief, Lander Volunteer Fire Department

Robert L. Taylor, Former Chief, Worland Fire Protection District (Posthumous Induction)

The Wyoming Fire Service Hall of Fame celebrates Wyoming Firefighters who have demonstrated significant contribution and service to their local communities and the fire service in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service is held annually to recognize and honor those Wyoming Firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the citizens of Wyoming. The Memorial, constructed in 1990, is inscribed with the names of 56 Wyoming Firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1920.

This year’s service will honor all 56 firefighters and their surviving family members. Four Fallen Wyoming Firefighters will be inscribed to the memorial this year, bringing the total to 60.

The following Firefighters will be honored:

Advertisement

Deputy Chief Charles “Chuck” Scottini, Laramie County Fire Authority

Fire Warden John Strong, Weston County Fire District

Calvin Sanders, Powell Fire Department

Chief Randy Vickers, Laramie Fire Department

Both services will include participation by Fire Service Honor/Color Guards, Bagpipes & Drums, Fire Departments, Emergency Services Departments, and family members from all corners of Wyoming.

Members of the public are invited to attend both ceremonies.