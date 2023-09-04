Local featured in a national news article about electric cars

(Riverton, WY) – Patrick Lawson, Executive Manager of Wind River Internet, was recently featured in a New York Times article, “The Clean Energy Future Is a Battle for Hearts and Minds.”

According to the article, Lawson drives a Tesla Model Y and Ford F-150 Lightning and owns a small charging business, Wild West EV. h/t Patrick Lawson h/t Patrick Lawson

He is excited about the technology advancements in the electric vehicle space, noting that things have changed a lot in just the past few years, he shared with County 10.

As far as being interviewed by the NYT, he said, “It was kind of crazy. I thought they’d end up just using a line or two about what we’re doing here in Wyoming with just a phone interview. They ended up sending (an) investigative journalist and photographer to spend several days with me and our community. It was very gratifying to see National recognition for the work that we’ve been doing here the past six years.”

The section in the article on what is happening in Wyoming is fairly lengthy, and the article even made the weekend print edition.

You can read the full article online here.

“This is the third article in a three-part series examining the speed, challenges and politics of the American economy moving toward clean energy,” according to the article.

