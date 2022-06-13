Local family members of WWII soldier sought

(Fremont County, WY) – Former Fremont County resident and Veteran David Kelser came into possession of a WWII helmet belonging to PFC Louis Albert Bishop, an Eastern Shoshone Tribal Member who was killed in action on July 5, 1945, while serving in the Philippines.

A recent move brought the helmet out of storage and upon closer inspection, Kelser found an inscription with a few details including Bishop’s name, and now he would like to return the helmet to the family. h/t David Kelser

Research led him to the Aragon Cemetery in Morton where Bishop is buried. He also discovered his mother’s name was Mary (Aragon) Bishop Myers, and most recently, his brother Jack Myers, who also served in WWII, passed away in 2016.

Bishop, who enlisted in the Army on July 1, 1942, was part of the 399th Medical Collecting Company, which landed in Cebu on April 2, 1945, according to research done by Kelser.

The report he found stated the 399th “established a collecting station in support of the combat elements and furnished ambulance service wherever required.”

Based on this information, it’s thought that he was responsible for collecting injured soldiers from the frontlines, Kelser shared.

If you are a family member of Bishop’s and would like to be put in contact with Kelser, please email [email protected] or send us a Facebook message.