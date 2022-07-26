Local family and friends celebrated Veteran’s retirement Saturday

(Riverton, WY) – Colonel Jeromie Sheldon’s retirement ceremony was held at the Holiday Inn on Saturday, July 23, with friends and family in attendance.

Col. Sheldon served 24 years in the Air Force, having graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1997. He has logged over 500 combat hours, over 4,300 Command Pilot flight hours, and had 17 assignments taking him and his family worldwide.

Now, the Sheldon family is headed to Anchorage, Alaska, where he plans to fly for UPS.

Saturday’s ceremony was led by his brother Brent Sheldon, who served in the Army, with presiding officer Colonel Brian Newberry (Retired) providing the presentation of Legion of Merit, the Spouse Certificate of Appreciate, the Children Certificate of Appreciation, and remarks about Col. Sheldon’s time in the Air Force. Colonel Brian Newberry (Retired) (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The Marine Corps League opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors and a flag folding ceremony. The flag was then presented to Col. Sheldon’s wife, Anne Marie, by VFW Commander Michael Higgs. The Marine Corps League doing the flag folding ceremony (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Col. Sheldon has received over ten major awards and decorations during his time in the Air Force, including the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Aircraft he has flown include T-37, T-44, TC-12, C-130E and KC-135R/T.

Col. Sheldon’s final assignment was as the commander of the 914th Operations Group, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, NY, starting in July 2019. He officially retired on October 1, 2021.

