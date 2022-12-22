Local business spreads holiday cheer throughout the community

(Fremont County, WY) – Recently, the Edward Jones office of Financial Advisor Alyssa Lozier of Lander hosted an open house to celebrate the Christmas season and also to give back to the community.

It’s been a tough year in the stock market and a tough year financially for families. Their clients were so excited to give back and help others, that they were able to donate a truck load of items to Abba’s House in Riverton, the Lander Care & Share Food Bank, the Lander Pet Connection and the Lander Community Christmas Basket program.

“It was such a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season with our clients, knowing that we all came together to make a difference in the community,” Alyssa Lozier said.

Advertisement