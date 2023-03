(Lander, WY) – Local artist Melissa Strickler is tired of the snow and took things into her own hands on Sunday with some environmental art.

“I just can’t take the white stuff anymore, so I changed it up to suit me,” she told County 10.

It took her two hours of throwing colored water on the snow to complete her work of art.

Advertisement

“Hopefully (it) puts a smile on some winter weary faces!” h/t Melissa Strickler