Local artists showcased their talents at reception Saturday night

(Riverton, WY) – The 2nd annual Fremont County Art Exhibit reception was last night, November 5, in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center at Central Wyoming College. The event had not only good food, good drinks, and good company but also a quick finish competition, where artists could win money.

This year’s quick finish judge was Shawna Pickinpaugh, who has been an artist for over 40 years and is a retired art teacher.

Each participating artist had completed 50 percent of their artwork before the event. Leaving them only two hours to complete the remaining half for the quick finish last night. At 7 pm, Pickinpaugh announced the winners based on her rubric.

“So I looked at work based on composition and design, originality, creativity, technique, and that’s different, obviously, for each medium that we see tonight,” Pickinpaugh shared. “So I addressed that in a way that was appropriate for that particular medium.”

“And then I did have a tie, and so my tie I based on time. So when I got here at five, I took a look at what everybody started with. Some people started with a blank canvas, some people started with, you know, 45 percent, then 50 percent done, and so I kind of took a look at what they did in the time allotted, and that was my tiebreaker.”

The three winners include 1st place Joy Jones, 2nd place Al Hubbard and 3rd place Noelle Weimann. Joy Jones poses with her quick finish piece (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Al Hubbard poses with his quick finish piece (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) Noelle Weimann poses with her quick finish piece (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The exhibition will remain up until January 11, 2023. All of the pieces of art are for sale. “We are hoping to encourage the community to shop local for the holidays and support our great artists of Fremont County.”

