    Local 5-year-old received first-ever Outstanding Young Citizen Award

    Amanda Fehring
    Mayor Hancock & Zendaya (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – Thanks partly to a County 10 feature on kindergartner Zendaya Haynes, she received the first-ever Outstanding Young Citizen Award presented by Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock.

    Zendaya raises money to fill the free little pantry at Riverton’s City Hall by selling baked goods at local farmer’s markets.

    “You are a great example to everybody here, and I really appreciate seeing how much you care about other people in the community,” Mayor Hancock said.

    She was presented with a certificate and balloons.

    Congratulations, Zendaya!

