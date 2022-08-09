Local 20-year-old faces multiple violent crime charges

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Kobe Tillman, age 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on Tuesday, August 9.

Tillman appeared for an arraignment hearing on August 4, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A trial has been set for October 3, 2022, and Tillman was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service.

Tillman faces 10 years up to life imprisonment, up to five years of supervised release, a $750,000 fine, and a $300 special assessment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.