LMS students recently attended ‘Healthy Kids Roundup’ at UW; currently planning community health event

(Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance (WAHPERD), recently hosted the inaugural Healthy Kids Roundup at the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie, and some kiddos from Lander Middle School got to attend along with Physical Education teachers Chris Babb and Jordan Cooper.

The Roundup, which took place on October 7, is “both an opportunity for students to learn about healthy lifestyles and for teachers to learn how to host a student wellness event at your school.”

“The idea is to promote not only leadership, but healthy habits, and then have the kids bring those ideas back to their communities, and put on an event that promotes movement and healthy living,” Babb explained, adding that the students who attended were hand-picked because of the “quality of their character.”

Ethan Titus (7th grade), Arya Ghormley (7h grade), Brianna Ong (8th grade), Blake Ong (7th grade), McKenna Clancy (6th grade), Grace Wolfe (6th grade) were the students chosen to participate in the roundup.

Brianna stated that they learned a lot at the conference, and that she especially enjoyed getting to talk to some of the University athletes about healthy lifestyles and sportsmanship, and seeing where they train.

Arya commented that she learned “a lot of principles of fitness” during an informational scavenger hunt, including how some exercises “keep your heart rate, and others keep your heart rate down.”

Ethan shared that his favorite part of the Roundup was a fun rock, paper scissors relay, and Blake added that he learned a lot from the “three-pass challenge.”

Brianna also commented that a Roundup highlight was learning how to make, and then getting to eat, smoothies (while also learning about the amounts of sugar in those and other drinks).

“The kids are going to plan a program for community involvement,” Babb teased, but for now that project is under wraps, and more information will be shared in the coming weeks. h/t Chris Babb photo h/t Chris Babb photo h/t Chris Babb photo LMS PE Teachers Chris Babb and Jordon Cooper, with kiddos Ethan Titus, Arya Ghormley. Brianna Ong, and Blake Ong (not pictured, McKenna Clancy, Grace Wolfe) h/t Vince Tropea photo





The American Heart Association, WYO PETe Collaborative, and Division of Kinesiology & Health at University of Wyoming were the main sponsors of the program.