Living History Week a hit at Lander Middle School

(Lander, WY) – On May 16-20 2022, the library at the Lander Middle School hosted a week-long living history display sponsored by the Wind River Chapter of the Wyoming Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The presentation was centered around the Patriot Chest created by the chapter and maintained by the state society. Jan Babits, Paraeducator over the Lander Middle School library, graciously allowed the display to be set up in the school library during the week. Students and staff alike were allowed to view and handle the items on display, including common household items and toys. Especially popular were the toy buzz-saw and flint and steel in a tinder box. LMS Student tries out brass telescope (h/t Jan Babits)

According to the National Society, “The SAR Patriot Chest Program is an interactive presentation, intended to compliment Elementary and Middle School lesson plans on the Revolutionary War and Colonial Period of American History. The program purpose is to bring that history alive, while providing students with a sense of the times and appreciation of the Patriot men and women who founded our nation.”

Two tables displaying content of patriot chest. (h/t Karl Falken)

In addition to the Patriot Chest, the living history display included reproductions of uniforms and equipment from the American Revolution and Civil War. Two additional costumes of a colonial militia and British regular soldier were provided with tri-corn hats for the students to try on. These were originally donated to the chapter by Don and Laural Chambers, of Lander, and were very popular too. L-R Uniforms: Late War Massachusetts Continental Infantry, Union Infantry, Confederate Infantry (h/t Karl Falken)

Two social studies classes with about a hundred students each cycled through the library over two days, and a number of other students and staff visited regularly over the course of the week. Two LMS students pretend to sign copy of Declaration of Independence (h/t Karl Falken)