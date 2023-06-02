Little Popo Agie, North Fork Popo Agie rivers at ‘action stage’ flooding levels

(Fremont County, WY) – The Little Popo Agie and the North Fork Popo Agie rivers are at action stage levels, according to the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency.

The ‘action stage’ is defined as “the stage which, when reached by a rising stream, represents the level where the NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity.

“The type of action taken varies for each gage location. Gage data should be closely monitored by any affected people if the stage is above action stage.”

“Please stay alert to the changing weather conditions, especially with rain/showers forecasted through Monday,” the FCEMA announcement states.

Click here for sandbag information in Fremont County.