Little Popo Agie, North Fork Popo Agie rivers at ‘action stage’ flooding levels

Vince Tropea
Vince Tropea
h/t North Fork Popo Agie River. h/t Google Earth image

(Fremont County, WY) – The Little Popo Agie and the North Fork Popo Agie rivers are at action stage levels, according to the Fremont County Emergency Management Agency.

The ‘action stage’ is defined as “the stage which, when reached by a rising stream, represents the level where the NWS or a partner/user needs to take some type of mitigation action in preparation for possible significant hydrologic activity.

“The type of action taken varies for each gage location. Gage data should be closely monitored by any affected people if the stage is above action stage.”

Advertisement

“Please stay alert to the changing weather conditions, especially with rain/showers forecasted through Monday,” the FCEMA announcement states.

Click here for sandbag information in Fremont County.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.