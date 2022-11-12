LISTEN LIVE: Wranglers looks to defend their title against Pine Bluffs

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wranglers are looking for their fourth state championship in school history. However, Pine Bluffs stands in Shoshoni’s way. The Hornets are the only team to defeat Shoshoni this season all the way back in week one 34-26.

Now they meet again this time on the biggest stage of Wyoming high school football at War Memorial Stadium! County 10 will have coverage of today’s state championship from Laramie on 105.1 Jack FM and streaming audio on YouTube!

Coverage begins at 12:30 with the Porter Tailgate Show. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

You can listen to the game live here below: