LISTEN: Breast Cancer survivor Sophie Mosemann shares her journey & talks Pink Ribbon Run

Breast Cancer Survivor Sophie Mosemann, along with Marty Brammer of Rocky Mountain Oncology/SageWest and Margaret Wilder, SageWest Growth and Outreach Liaison, spoke with Jack FM’s Morning Show earlier this week. Sophie shares her inspirational story as well as details of the Pink Ribbon Run. Take a listen below!

The Riverton Pink Ribbon Run on Saturday, July 30th is a family-friendly event that will include a children’s area, fun booths and a 5k walk or run. It is a great time to encourage team building, raise awareness of your community support, and make a difference in the lives of Wyoming women and men.

Registration will begin at 7:00 am with the race starting at 8:00 am at the SageWest Riverton Campus. Registration is easy, just use the QR code or go to www.wyomingbreastcancer.org.

With your help, we can change the devastating impact of breast cancer!

Are you a survivor? You can join other survivors at the Survivor Celebration Breakfast from 6:30-7:30 am at the SageWest Riverton Cafeteria on the day of the race. Survivors can RSVP for the breakfast at [email protected]. And as always, survivors always register for the race for FREE!

Please feel free to email [email protected] or call 307-840-WBCI to learn more.

If you would like to have a vendor booth at the Riverton Pink Ribbon Run, email [email protected]. Suggested donation of $50.