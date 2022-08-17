Lisa Kay Knox (Scoggin), 61, Casper, WY, passed away on July 18, 2022, in Casper. Lisa had been battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Her battle was cut short due to COVID-19. Lisa’s daughter, Amy, provided the care Lisa required to pass away in her own home.

Services celebrating Lisa’s life are planned for June 2023. Please contact Amy ([email protected]) for more information.

Lisa was born on June 27, 1961, in Pasadena, CA. to Neil and Caroline (Grinstead) Knox. Her family moved to Lander, WY, in 1970. In Lander, Lisa met her vast family of friends. Along with the father of her children, Hugh Bennett.

While residing in Lander, Lisa and Hugh had two daughters. Their romantic relationship came to an end but turned into a friendship. In the 1990’s, Lisa moved to Casper following a move to Rawlins in the late 90’s where she would marry. They would eventually leave Rawlins permanently for Casper and would later divorce.

A fire cracker, Lisa was not like anyone else. She did have a somewhat morbid sense of humor along with the ability to make anyone laugh with her quirky, silly comments and notions regarding people and the world. Lisa danced to the beat of her own drum. She accepted everyone for themselves.

Over the years Lisa acquired a family of friends from every walk of life. Lisa was not only a mom to her own girls, she was bonus mom of Lisa Nelson and Kenny Calvert’s children.

Some of her favorite things were rock & roll, leather, mountain biking, finding a bargain, finding money, dumpster diving, raiding gardens for turnips, people watching, making friends, helping others. She always put together the perfect present or care package for friends and strangers. No one was ever uncomfortable if Lisa was in the room. She made everyone feel special and cared for.

Lisa loved most her family. Spending time with her grandkids and granddogger made her world light up. From her sunshine, Alexis; the man in her life, Corbin; her edgy diva, Bailey; the woof of her life, Cecilia Bird; all the way to her main squeeze, Kyler.

Lisa worked seven years for Ridley’s Family Market/Outfitters Liquor. She loved all her customers and took time to connect with them. She loved “slangin liquor” as she called it. Ultimately, she had to resign due to her diagnosis.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Uncle Carl Grinstead and Niece, Kelsey Garcia.

She is survived by parents, Neil and Caroline Knox of TX; Aunt Claudia (Tony) Bertaro, CA; Aunt Darlene, CA; Uncle John Knox, CA; Aunt Joanna, TX; brother Chris (Gloria) Knox; nieces of TX; sister Lori (Ray) Keith; and family. Bonus sister Lisa (Nelson)-Donny Norman, WY. Andrea (Travis) Dees; grandchildren Alexis Story, Corbin and Bailey Dees WY; daughter Amy Bennett and granddogger Cecilia Bird Bennett and grandson Kyler Bennett, WY. Bonus Daughter Reanna (Tommy) Heil, WY; Kendra Calvert, WY; bonus daughter Kimberly Lebeau, WY; Bonus Son Blake Calvert, WY.

The family asks in lieu of flowers that you consider a donation to Lisa’s GoFundMe to cover final expenses.