Lingering snow showers this Saturday morning

(Fremont County, WY) – “Snow showers linger through the morning in central parts of the state, especially in the Wind River Basin,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Partly to mostly sunny skies today, with temps remaining below normal. By the evening, isolated snow showers will develop across mainly western portions of the state.”

Today’s highs range from the upper 20s to the upper 40s across the 10. Overnight lows dip into the teens for South Pass City and the low to mid-20s for the rest of the county. Details are shared on the graphic below. h/t NWSR