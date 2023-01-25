Lights On program receives ’21st Century Community Learning Center’ grant award

(Lander, WY) – The Lights On program in Lander, which offers educational services after school and during summer months, recently received the highly competitive 21st Century Community Learning Centers Cohort 15 grant award, in the amount of $162,141 per year.

The grant period for Cohort 15 is five years long, meaning Lights On will receive the amount above each year from now through September 30 of 2027.

Lights On Director and Pathfinder High School Principal Ceatriss Wall, now in her sixth year, stated she applied for the grant back in December, and it became active starting on January 18.

Advertisement

Having been in operation for over two decades, Lights On has received this grant in the past (and for other Cohorts), and relies on that funding for the services the program provides, which serves over 200 K-6 students.

The program is offered from 3:30 to 5:30 each day, Monday through Friday during the school year, and for eight to nine weeks during summer break from 8am to 4pm.

During the enrichment period for the after school services, students usually will receive hands-on instruction with STEAM based projects, and during the summer students will often go on field trips for more immersive learning, (even earning their hunter safety certification), all of which the grant is crucial in funding.

Folks can stay up to date with Lights On on the district website, which is where community members can also reach out if they would like to potentially offer an education opportunity for the program.

Advertisement

Check out the photos below from some of the fun Lights On activities in action below. h/t Lights On h/t Lights On h/t Lights On h/t Lights On h/t Lights On