Lightning confirmed cause of Twin Creek Fire County 10 Staff July 7, 2022 h/t BLM (Lander, WY) – Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming shared in a Tweet on Wednesday that the Twin Creek Fire south of Lander that started on July 5 was caused by lightning. BLM, Fremont County and @ShoshoneNF together fought the lightning-started Twin Creek Fire late last night south of Lander. Crews are mopping up the 180-acre fire today. 👉It's drying-up quickly out there—be vigilant and help prevent wildfires! #FireYear2022 #WildfireResponsibly pic.twitter.com/CvqJAuu8tE — BLMWyoming (@BLMWyoming) July 6, 2022