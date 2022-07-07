Lightning confirmed cause of Twin Creek Fire

(Lander, WY) – Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming shared in a Tweet on Wednesday that the Twin Creek Fire south of Lander that started on July 5 was caused by lightning.

