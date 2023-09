(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light winds and mild weather are expected today.

Increasing clouds start in the west and spread across the state by the evening.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon, mainly along and west of the Continental Divide.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 80’s for most today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR