Light snow possible overnight in the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Snow is expected to spread east of the Divide tonight and Monday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Causing a possible light snow tonight into Monday across central Wyoming.

Highs today range from 38 degrees in Dubois to 24 degrees in Shoshoni. Slightly warmer than yesterday.

“A gusty wind will continue in the favored locations East of the Divide,” said the NWSR.

Check out the graphic below with today’s highs and expected snowfall totals. Click on the image to enlarge it. h/t NWSR