Light snow expected today through Tuesday afternoon

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will spread across western portions this morning and continue tonight through Tuesday morning.

Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible in the mountains, with light snow possible east of the Divide tonight.

At most, 1 to 2 inches is expected for Fremont County between now and 12pm Tuesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 30’s to low 40’s today, with lows tonight in the mid 20s and upper teens for the windier areas. h/t NWSR