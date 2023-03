(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will continue across northern Wyoming today, although not as steady or heavy as yesterday.

Dry weather will return Monday night through Wednesday morning before the next chance of snow arrives.

Temperatures will remain well below normal, with highs in the mid 20’s today, and lows in the mid teens tonight.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR

h/t NWSR