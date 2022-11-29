Light snow chances still possible this afternoon; very cold temperatures to stick around through Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, some light snowfall across the area will generally be gone by midday today, with light snow chances returning for the northwest this afternoon.

The cold front that passed yesterday will be felt today, with the coldest temperatures occurring Wednesday morning.

High temperatures today will be in the teens for Jeffrey City and Dubois, and the lower 20’s for the rest of the county.

Lows tonight will be in the single digits for the whole county, with wind chills likely to take things into the negatives. h/t NWSR