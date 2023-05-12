Light rain, scattered showers expected today through the weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, isolated to scattered rain showers continue today and through this weekend.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to be higher than 0.25″, so flooding concerns are low at this time.

Temperatures will remain cool through the weekend due to the increased cloud coverage and rain showers.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s to lower 60’s for most today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s to mid 30’s for the windier areas. h/t NWSR