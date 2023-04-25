LIFT is seeking two new board members – Grant applications due May 1

Lander Investment For Tomorrow (LIFT) is now accepting applications for two new board members (2-year term). Applications are due on May 15th. The goal of the LIFT program is to invest Fremont County’s one-half cent sales tax funds back into the Lander economy by providing funding programs to its businesses or organizations. Lander’s businesses and organizations are its lifeblood, and it is vital that the economic development sales tax is invested to continue growth and prosperity. The LIFT committee operates as a subcommittee of the Lander Economic Development Association (LEDA).

Applications to be a board member can be found by going to https://www.landerwyoming.org/forms and clicking on the Citizen Board Expression of Interest Form. Forms may be dropped off at City Hall at 240 Lincoln in Lander, or emailed to [email protected] An emailed response will confirm your submission.

Does your business or organization have a need for assistance in the areas of community improvement, capital improvement, facade and signage, equipment upgrade, events, business growth and expansion, or another idea? Please consider submitting an application for funding. Applications for this round are due on May 1 and can be found on LEDA’s website at http://www.landereda.org/lift

