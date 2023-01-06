Letting em’ rip at 45 yards Amanda Fehring January 6, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Cold weather and nearly two feet of snow couldn’t stop LVHS senior Matisse Weaver from practicing his kick. 18 degrees. 20" of snow. 45 yards. pic.twitter.com/OU2Iu1dBdK — Matisse Weaver (@Weaver_Matisse) January 6, 2023 Advertisement Related Posts #Smiles: FBLA/FFA groups from LVHS, LMS prepared Thanksgiving meals for over 100 district families; raised over $1100 #Smiles by Rendezvous Dental - #HappeningNow: 3rd Annual ‘Hunting Stories’ at LVHS Vince Tropea - November 11, 2022 proclaimed ‘George D. Hampton Day’ at LVHS Veterans Day ceremony Along with 3A State Championship victory, six LVHS girls swimming, diving team members made all-state LVHS girls swimming, diving team are your 2022 state champions Coffee Time: Cast from the LVHS production of ‘Hello, Dolly” stopped by the station to perform some songs and scenes Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!