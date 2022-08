Letter of support, annual report, and more slated for Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, August 23 at 9 am for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information for audio-only: Meeting ID: 827 9368 9919 Passcode: 018382

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: LANDER CARE AND FOOD BANK REPRESENTATIVE JIM MASSMAN – LETTER OF SUPPORT REQUEST

Advertisement

9:20 A.M.: LIBRARY MANAGER ANITA MARPLE – ANNUAL REPORT

9:45 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) BUDGET ADJUSTMENT – 1% GRAVEL

B) SOLAR SIGNAGE

C) MONTHLY UPDATE

D) COUNTRY ACRES ROAD STATUS REPORT

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: POPO AGIE CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR KELSEY BECK – CO SPONSOR REQUEST FOR AN EMERGENCY WATERSHED PROTECTION PROJECT LOCATED WITHIN THE POPO AGIE ESTATES.

11:00 A.M.: FREMONT COUNTY FAIR MANAGER PAT HART – COUNTY FAIR UPDATE

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

1:30 P.M.: FREMONT COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION (ADJOURN TO FREMONT COUNTY LIBRARY CARNEGIE ROOM – TO BE CONTINUED TO AUGUST 24, 2022 AT 9:00 A.M.) DOCKET NO. 2022-01 & 2022-02 CONTANGO RESOURCES

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: