Lenhardt hired as the next head football coach for the Wolverines

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines football team has their new head coach, Mark Lenhartd. Lenhardt resigned from Rock Springs to take the Riverton job.

He led Rock Springs for four seasons, notching a 22-20 record, including a state championship game in 2021, where they fell to Sheridan. That was the first state title appearance for the Tigers since 2001.

This announcement comes from multiple sources, including Rocket Miner and Sweetwater Now.

In reports, Lenhardt said, “I have loved working with the players and the parents here and you have always been very fair to me and allowed me to coach your kids very hard and to the best of my ability.”

With this hiring, Lander Valley is the last football head coaching opening left for Fremont County.