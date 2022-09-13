Leila Stainbrook

Leila Rose Stainbrook, 77, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Central Wyoming Hospice with her family by her side.

She was born October 12, 1944, to James and Harriet Maxine Mathews in Urbana, IA. She was one of eight children. Leila married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Lloyd Stainbrook, in 1960. They had three daughters: Glenice, Penny, and Hope. They later divorced in 1979.

Lee enjoyed dancing, bird watching, playing Rummikub, cards and Bunco, shooting trap (in her younger years), and scrapbooking. She took pride in taking care of her loved ones, both natural and adopted.

She is survived by her daughters, Penny (Karl) Scholz and Hope (Boone) Johnson; grandson, Matthew Stainbrook; granddaughter, Jessi Sheets; great-grandchildren, Brady, Eva, Milo, and Luna; her siblings, Loren Mathews, Gale (Bonnie) Mathews, Danny (Deb) Mathews, and Sharon Koopman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Leila is preceded in death by her parents, James and Maxine Mathews; her daughter, Glenice Stainbrook; her granddaughter, Hailey Stainbrook; and her siblings, James Dean Mathews, Alan “Bud” Mathews, and Donna Rauch.

Services will be held in Iowa at a later date; in lieu of flowers, Leila’s family asks that donations be made to Central Wyoming Hospice in her name.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newcomer Casper Chapel.