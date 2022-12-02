Legislative leadership, committee assignments finalized for 67th Legislature

(Cheyenne, WY) – The members of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives selected their respective leadership and finalized committee assignments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses on Nov. 19 and 20. Members of leadership will be formally confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn-in on Jan. 10 beginning at noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution.

In the Senate, Sen. Ogden Driskill (Devils Tower) was nominated for President of the Senate; Sen. Larry Hicks (Baggs) was elected Majority Floor Leader; and Sen. Dave Kinskey (Sheridan) was elected Vice President. Sen. Chris Rothfuss (Laramie) was elected Minority Floor Leader and Sen. Mike Gierau (Jackson) was elected Minority Whip.

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Albert Sommers (Pinedale) was nominated for Speaker of the House; Rep. Chip Neiman (Hulett) was elected Majority Floor Leader; Rep. Clark Stith (Rock Springs) was elected Speaker Pro Tempore; and Rep. Cyrus Western (Big Horn) was elected Majority Whip. Rep. Mike Yin (Jackson) was elected Minority Floor Leader; Karlee Provenza (Laramie) was elected Minority Whip; and Rep. Trey Sherwood (Laramie) was elected Minority Caucus Chairman.

The following Senate committee assignments have been made for the 2023-2024 biennium:

Judiciary: Bill Landen, Chairman; Cale Case; Ed Cooper; Dan Furphy; and Wendy Schuler



Appropriations: Dave Kinskey, Chairman; Jim Anderson; Mike Gierau; Tara Nethercott; and Tim Salazar



Revenue: Bo Biteman, Chairman; Tim French; Bob Ide; Troy McKeown; and Stephan Pappas



Education: Charles Scott, Chairman; Bo Biteman; Evie Brennan; Chris Rothfuss; and Cheri Steinmetz



Agriculture: Cheri Steinmetz, Chairman; Tim French; Larry Hicks; Bob Ide; and John Kolb



Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources: Wendy Schuler, Chairman; Fred Baldwin; Affie Ellis; Mike Gierau; and Stacy Jones



Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions: Cale Case, Chairman; Eric Barlow; Brian Boner; Bill Landen; and Charles Scott



Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs: Brian Boner, Chairman; Evie Brennan; Dan Furphy; John Kolb; and Stephan Pappas



Minerals, Business & Economic Development: Dan Dockstader, Chairman; Ed Cooper; Affie Ellis; Stacy Jones; and Chris Rothfuss



Labor, Health & Social Services: Fred Baldwin, Chairman; Eric Barlow; Anthony Bouchard; Dan Dockstader; and Lynn Hutchings

The following House committee assignments have been made for the 2023-2024 biennium:

Judiciary: Art Washut, Chairman; Barry Crago; Ken Chestek; Jeremy Haroldson; Mark Jennings; Tony Niemiec; Ember Oakley; Karee Provenza; and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams



Appropriations: Bob Nicholas, Chairman; Bill Henderson; Lloyd Larsen; Trey Sherwood; Clark Stith; Tom Walters; and Dave Zwonitzer



Revenue: Steve Harshman, Chairman; John Bear; Andrew Byron; Tony Locke; David Northrup; Ember Oakley; Liz Storer; Tomi Strock; and Dan Zwonitzer



Education: David Northrup, Chairman; Lane Allred; Ocean Andrew; Ryan Berger; Landon Brown; Ken Clouston; Martha Lawley; Jerry Obermueller; and Karlee Provenza



Agriculture, State and Public Lands and Water Resources: John Eklund, Chairman; Bill Allemand; Lane Allred; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Barry Crago; Bob Davis; Allen Slagle; and John Winter



Travel, Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources: Sandy Newsome, Chairman; Abby Angelos; Donald Burkhart; Andrew Byron; J.T. Larson; Daniel Singh; Liz Storer; Cyrus Western; and John Winter



Corporations, Elections & Political Subdivisions: Jared Olsen, Chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Jeremy Haroldson; Steve Harshman; Christopher Knapp; Sandy Newsome; Pepper Ottman; Cody Wylie; and Mike Yin



Transportation, Highways & Military Affairs: Landon Brown, Chairman; Ryan Berger; Tony Niemiec; Jerry Obermueller; Kevin O'Hearn; Ken Pendergraft; Scott Smith; Clarence Styvar; and Cody Wylie



Minerals, Business & Economic Development: Donald Burkhart, Chairman; Dalton Banks; Jon Conrad; Scott Heiner; Christopher Knapp; J.T. Larson; Martha Lawley; Reuben Tarver; and Cyrus Western



Labor, Health & Social Services: Dan Zwonitzer, Chairman; Forrest Chadwick; Ken Clouston; Ben Hornok; Kevin O’Hearn; Sarah Penn; Tamara Trujillo; Jeanette Ward; and Mike Yin

Around 100 additional assignments for select committees, task forces and miscellaneous committees will be made available in March, following the legislative session.