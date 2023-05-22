Legislative committee to meet this month in Lander for educational sessions on elections, utilities, and more

The Wyoming Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting this month in Lander.

The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, in the board room at Fremont County School District 1, 863 Sweetwater Street.

The agenda for the first day includes an educational session on elections, an update from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office, and discussions about regulatory reform and special districts.

Day two of the meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, in the same location, with educational sessions on:

-electric utilities (one by the Wyoming Public Service Commission and another by the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate)

-the Telecommunications Act

-the Wyoming Department of Insurance

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the legislature’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

Local lawmakers on the committee include Wyoming Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Wyoming Rep. Pepper Ottman, R-Riverton.

For more information visit wyoleg.gov.

