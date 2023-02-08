Legislation allowing Class III gaming districts in Wyoming to help fund K-12 education dies without floor debate

A legislative proposal that would have let the Northern Arapaho Tribe build and operate two new casinos to help fund K-12 education in the state was unsuccessful in the Wyoming Legislature this year.

The Wyoming House of Representatives did not consider House Bill 287 prior to the Monday deadline for bills to be heard by the Committee of the Whole in the house of origin.

