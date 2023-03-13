Legion Baseball registration ends March 15th

ATTENTION BASEBALL PLAYERS!!
THE RIVERTON RAIDER BASEBALL PROGRAM IS NOW REGISTERING FOR THE UPCOMING 2023 SEASON.
It’s hard to think about baseball with snow on the ground, but there’s just two more days left to register for the 2023 season! Registration is open until March 15th. The Raiders are now under a new board with new ideas and are looking forward to an even better season this year.
2023 Season
Post 19 Riverton Raiders Legion Baseball
REGISTRATION FORM
REGISTRATION DEADLINE: 3/15/2023
REGISTRATION FEE: $200.00 Due when registration closes.
PLEASE COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM AND SEND PAYMENTS TO THE ADDRESSES BELOW, OR VENMO @Riverton-Raiders.
Mail: Drop-Off:
Riverton Raiders State Farm
P.O. Box 6217 618 E Washington
Riverton, WY 82501 Riverton, WY 82501
Questions? Contact Steven Reinig, (307) 840-5619