Legion A West district tournament bracket

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Legends will enter the district tournament as a number four seed out of the Northwest after falling in all 12 conference games this season. Lander finished the year with a record of 7-23 and 0-12 in conference play.

Lander will be having a tough road ahead of them with only one team in the tournament having a bye. The Powell Pioneers earned the bye and are only needing one win to qualify for state.

There was discussion on how they wanted to go with this tournament with only seven teams. The first thoughts were only one team gets a bye and the tournament commences from that. In addition, losers in the winner’s bracket could battle back to earn a number one seed.

Another day, Lander and Rawlins were going to play a play-in game with the winner having to play Cody in the first round. Both Lander and Rawlins would have played that game in Cowley, Wyoming where Lovell is hosting the tournament. This idea was brought up because one team wou.d have played three games on one particular day. The play-in. would have eliminated that scenario.

Now it’s back to the first format where Lander and Rawlins will not have a play-in game but losing the first game will not allow you to play for the number one seed.

Here is how the bracket look going into regionals. A keynote is Lander if they lose in round one would play again on Wednesday at 4:30, essentially being a doubleheader for Lander against two opponents.

The tournament will go from Wednesday to Friday. County 10 will have video coverage of Lander’s game live on YouTube, Facebook, and our radio station KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

