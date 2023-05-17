Legends split season opener against Green River

(Green River, WY) – Grit was shown for the Lander Legends in their season opener at Green River against the Knights. After early-season schedule changes and some uncertainty, the Legends were relieved to finally get on the diamond.

Game one was a high-scoring affair with 26 runs scored in the first game and 17 in the final two innings of action. The Legends scored their first run on the senior-level with Braden Baker launching one to center field for his first home run of the season in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead.

Green River responded adding one in the first, three in the second, and two in the third. Lander chipped away in the fourth inning with the second home run of the season from Cody Cunningham. The Legends added one more run in the fifth inning.

(h/t Lander Legends)

The biggest inning came in the sixth inning with Green River up 6-3. Lander would add six runs to take the lead. The big score came with RBIs from Baker and a two-run RBI double from Ty Martin and Justin Whelan.

The dagger came in the ninth inning when Green River scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 15-9 lead. Lander had one more opportunity to extend the game to the bottom of the seventh trailing by six. Cater Noseep reached on a single with two out putting the game on Martins’s back. Martin crushed one over the fence for a two-run home run. However, that would be all for the Legends falling in game one against the Knights with a final of 15-11.

Game two was similar but with the defense and big seventh inning from Lander being the difference. Lander trailed early 5-0 heading to the top of the fourth. Alex Officer and Bodie Moffat would both score for the Legends with three hits occurring to cut the deficit to three. Lander surrender two more runs to Green River in the sixth inning trailing 7-2 with one more opportunity left. (h/t Lander Legends)

The seventh-inning rally started with a Moffat single followed by a single by Lakota Officer. with an early out in the inning. Noseep singled bringing Moffat home. Baker would strike out, but a wild pitch brought Officer home and Noseep to third. Martin singled bringing Noseep in to score making it now 7-5. A walk for Justin Whealen and Luka Kramer getting hit by the pitch loaded the bases up for Alex Officer to step into the batter’s box with two outs. A. Officer hit one to center field tying the game up at 7 with Moffat batting for the second time in the seventh. Only two pitches were all he would need to bring home Kramer and take the lead 8-7 with the rally ending there.

Baker came in to pitch in the final inning all he would need was a three up three down inning to secure the Legend’s first win of the season for the senior team.

Lander sits with a 1-1 record and will take on Green River again on May 26 in Lander. This will also play the Lander Men’s League and scrimmage against the Riverton Raiders before the rematch. County 10 will have the call of the Legends on May 26 on our website, YouTube, Facebook, and our radio station KOVE.

You can relive Saturday’s action below.

Part 1

Part 2