Leftover hunting license information with Wyoming Game and Fish

Charene Herrera
h/t WGFD Stan Harter

( Fremont County, WY) – If you are like me and didn’t draw the tag you wanted then check out this interview with Rene Schell. She is giving some information on the leftover licenses you may be eligible for. On the other side there are things that make it so you may not be eligible and therefore listening to the interview will set you up in the right direction.

Rene mentions in the interview about this being a newer way they are rolling out the leftover licenses, what does that mean for hunters and how do you apply? Everything you need to know below.

Leftover license link for WGFD

