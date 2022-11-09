Layla C’Bearing signs with Central Wyoming

Wyoming Indian senior Layla C’Bearing has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Central Wyoming College.
The 2022 Class 2-A Southwest all-conference player has another season under head coach Aleta Moss and will be a leader on this season’s Wyoming Indian squad.
The Lady Chiefs finished third in 2022 after taking three straight state championships. C’Bearing was a big part of that effort.
She plans to major in kinesiology and was recruited by Sagu American Indian College in Arizona.
C’Bearing is an honor student and has served as a Wyoming High School Activities Association student ambassador the last two years.
C’Bearing did a tryout with new Central Wyoming College head coach Layton Westmoreland in August that went well, resulting in her scholarship offer.
C’Bearing is the daughter of Vidale and Crystal C’Bearing.