Law Enforcement Torch Run took to Riverton’s Main Street Saturday

Amanda Fehring
The Flame of Hope is held by Lewis Fancher (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Riverton, WY) – Participants in the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics made their way down Riverton’s Main Street just after 9 am on this beautiful Saturday morning.

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” was carried by Lewis Fancher, accompanied by other local athletes, members of law enforcement, community members, and a few pups.

(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

The Riverton Police Department and Riverton Fire Department were the bookends to the run and led the participants from 1st to 7th Streets.

Learn more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run here.

