Latest high school basketball polls see little change

(Fremont County, WY) – The latest wyopreps.com rankings were released Wednesday morning and there were few changes for most teams. Four Fremont County teams remain in the top five.

The Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian are once again at the top of class 2A, receiving 12 of the 14 first-place votes. They still have the edge over Rocky Mountain but that could change this week when both teams take on each other at the Lady Chiefs home court. That game will take place on Saturday.

The boys have three teams in this week’s rankings. Riverton was the only team to hold their place at three in 4A. It will be a tough week for the Wolverines when they battle number four Jackson on Friday and Star Valley, who earned votes, this Saturday. Lander dropped down one spot this week to number four in the 3A ranks. Lander had a top-five win last Friday against Pinedale but fell to Lyman. The Tigers will once again play third-ranked Powell Friday on the road for another week of a top-five match-up game. The Cougars from Wind River now sit fifth in 2A. They drop one spot from a week ago. Wind River does not have a ranked contest this week but will look to make the hometown crowd proud for their service week.

You can get the full breakdown of the girl’s rankings by clicking here. The full boy’s breakdown can be found by clicking here.

You can stay up to date with scores and more on the County 10 Sports Twitter account. The newest rankings have been released! It will be an interesting week for Fremont County. Riverton, Lander, and Wyoming Indian all have ranked matchups this week.



Polls courtesy of @wyopreps Coaches and Media. pic.twitter.com/kPNJBUSyOn — County 10 Sports (@County10Sports) February 1, 2023