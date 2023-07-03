Larry Edward Beckwith moved on from this realm at Sheridan VA Hospice, surrounded by his daughter, Jolena and close family members. Larry was born on June 23, 1943, in Lander, Wyoming to parents Leroy and Dorothea (Johnson) Beckwith. A 4th generation Wyomingite, he grew up in the Big Horn Basin with siblings, Leroy, Edna, Sybil, and Robert. He enjoyed playing sports in school, lettering twice in football and graduated Class of 1961 in Lander, Wyoming. Shortly after graduation, Larry enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1965.

He met & married Vanita (Ayers) Stevens in 1967, moving to Sheridan in 1968. There they raised daughters Teri and Jolena, later on getting a divorce. He found extreme joy in watching Teri & Jolena sing and perform in plays on stage. His nickname for Teri was “T-Leigh-B” and he also created a special song for Jolena when she was born, that he sang to her often.

After moving to Sheridan, Larry pursued several different careers up until his retirement from Sheridan Commercial as Freight Manager. He was an avid sports fanatic; no matter what sport it was, whether in person or on tv, he was watching it. He enjoyed many Denver Bronco games as well and was a season ticket holder. He was a very loyal fan to the ‘Pokes, attending games every chance he had. He will surely be cheering them on in his new adventure. Bowling was a hobby that he loved, belonging to several leagues while living in Sheridan. Larry was very strong in his faith and a longtime member of First Baptist Church. He held several positions in church and was an Awana leader for many years. Larry attended Sheridan College, graduating in 2003 with an associate degree.

Shortly after retiring, Larry moved back to the Big Horn Basin area where he met the love of his life, Pat. Together they traveled around watching various football games and frequented the Senior Centers enjoying a meal. He loved playing card games such as Bridge, Pinochle and any other games being offered. “Take Care and God Bless” was something Larry said often as a farewell greeting. After his love Pat passed away, he chose to settle in Riverton, WY where he attended church and played cards with those he met at the Senior Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Edna, brother Leroy, nephew Al Bonar along with other family members. His daughter, Teri McDonald, was sadly taken from this realm in 2021. He is survived by his sister Sybil Hannah, brother Robert Beckwith, daughter Jolena (Beckwith) Hardee, grandchildren: Deklan, Shylah, & Keelan McDonald and Josie Mae Hardee, sons-in-law John McDonald and Tyler Ostwalt, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A small funeral service for family members will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home. Larry’s final wish was to have his cremains buried in Basin, Wy alongside his family members & a Military Honor Burial Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jolena Hardee, c/o Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, WY 82801.