Large police presence after armed suspects assault victim in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – On April 12 at 1:45 pm, Riverton Police Officers responded to a call of an assault with a firearm occurring near a business in the 500 block of Pershing Ave. Callers reported up to five suspects were involved in the assault and were fleeing on foot in the area.

Riverton Police Officers and assisting Deputies from Fremont County Sheriff’s Department

located one victim with non life-threatening injuries.

Riverton Police Officers and Fremont County Sheriff Deputies were able to locate 5 suspects involved in the crime. Law Enforcement officers were notified that some of the involved suspects may be armed and one of the suspects may be wanted for an escape from another county.

A total of 4 adults and one female juvenile were taken into custody. Two firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana, were seized during the arrest.

Those arrested include: 29-year-old John Goodman, of Riverton, Possession Firearm/Felon, Aggravated Assault/Weapon, and Poss. Methamphetamine; 32-year-old Steven Oldman, of Riverton, Escape Warrant; 25-year-old Serena Perea for a Warrant/Criminal Offense; 18-year-old Arlen Blackburn for Possession of Marijuana; and a 15-year-old female was detained at the scene and released to a parent.