Lander’s Madi Chance scores winning goal over San Diego State to send Cowgirls into Mountain West Soccer Championship Game

It was the biggest goal of her career, and University of Wyoming sophomore Madison Chance of Lander has had an outstanding career in a variety of athletics.

Chance scored the Cowgirl’s only goal of the game on an assist from Faith Joiner in the eighth minute to lead Wyoming to a 1-0 win over San Diego State, and into the Mountain West Championship game against San Jose State on Saturday.

Madison Chance scores winning goal against Aztecs {h/t Mountain West}

The Spartans defeated host New Mexico on penalty kicks to advance to the championship tilt against the Cowgirls.

Chance is the third leading scoring for the Cowgirls this season with four goals and a pair of assists and has started in all 19-games played this fall.

The Cowgirls are 8-6-5 overall, and 6-3-2 in the Mountain West. Wyoming Cowgirls Alyssa Bedard, Eliza-Grace Smith, Sydney Miller, and Madison Chance celebrated their win over San Diego State at New Mexico University in Albuquerque {h/t University of Wyoming}

Jamie Tatum leads Wyoming with 22 points on nine goals and four assists, with Alyssa Bedard second with 11 points on an assist and five goals. Chance has 10 points in third.

Chance came to Division I soccer in a non-traditional route. She didn’t play high school soccer for the Lander Tigers, running track instead.

She played high-level soccer with an elite team in Colorado through high school and won individual and relay titles in Class 3-A in the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 100-meter hurdles, along with an anchor leg in the 4×100-meter relay. Madison Chance of Lander moves the Wyoming Cowgirl tag into the championship game – {h/t University of Wyoming}

She graduated at semester in her senior year and played spring soccer at Wyoming that same year.

Her parents are Chad and Shelli Chance of Lander.

