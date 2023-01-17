LanderBiz: Ootzie Ohant now open on Lander’s Main Street

#landerbiz, brought to you by the Lander Chamber of Commerce, shares the stories of the local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.

(Lander, WY) – Ootzie Ohant is a quick-stop baby shop located at 388 Main Street, Suite A. They sell quality baby clothes and offer walk-in photography services for families.

Ootzie is owned and operated by Jessica Swallow and was one of four businesses to receive seed funding from the 2022 Wind River Startup Challenge.

According to Jessica, her main goal is to offer quality and affordable products and services to the community.

The store offers baby clothes in sizes newborn to 12 months. She plans to add more sizes in the coming months, along with teethers, bottles and socks. h/t Jessica Swallow h/t Jessica Swallow h/t Jessica Swallow

She has a seasonal backdrop already in place for walk-in photos; currently offering Valentine’s photo sessions. She has on-site printing and also offers digital. h/t Jessica Swallow

“Dream big and then follow through,” Jessica shared about participating in the Startup Challenge. “If you dream big and you put the work in, it’s definitely a possibility. And then, when you’re dreaming, remember the community because we are such a small place that we should think about how we could take care of our people a little bit better.”